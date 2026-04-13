Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Brasilia [Brazil], April 13 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is confronting the most competitive first-round scenario of his electoral career, according to a latest Datafolha survey reported by Folha de S.Paulo. The poll places Lula at 39 per cent of voting intentions, just four points ahead of Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who stands at 35 per cent, reflecting a sharply polarized and tightly contested race ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Conducted between April 7 and 9 across 137 cities with 2,004 respondents, the survey carries a margin of error of two percentage points, underscoring the statistical fragility of Lula's lead. Compared to his earlier victories in 2002, 2006, and even 2022, the current figures reveal a significant erosion in his electoral advantage, as per the report of Brasil 247.

Also Read | BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: 'Kings of K-Pop' Make Explosive 20th Anniversary Comeback With Iconic Hits 'Bang Bang Bang', 'Fantastic Baby' and More (Watch Videos).

Political analysts attribute this shift to a more fragmented electorate and heightened polarization. Experts note that while Lula previously capitalised on strong public sentiment--ranging from a desire for change in 2002 to anti-incumbency in 2022--he now faces a more consolidated opposition base. The absence of a defining flagship programme akin to "Zero Hunger" has also limited his broader appeal.

High rejection rates further complicate the race. Lula's rejection stands at 48 per cent, closely matched by Bolsonaro's 46 per cent, leaving little room for either candidate to secure a decisive lead. Meanwhile, relatively lower rejection rates for regional leaders such as Romeu Zema and Ronaldo Caiado indicate potential alternatives, though their national reach remains limited.

Also Read | US-Iran Tensions: Conflict Impacts Trump's AI Export Push as Regulatory Approvals for Chipmakers Face Growing Delays.

Experts also highlight the decisive role of undecided voters and the likelihood of strategic voting in a polarized environment. With economic performance, governance perception, and campaign dynamics still evolving, the election remains highly unpredictable.

Despite retaining a narrow lead, Lula enters the pre-campaign phase facing a more challenging and uncertain political landscape than in any of his previous successful bids, signalling an intensely fought contest ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)