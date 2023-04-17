Paris, Apr 17 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he heard people's anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed.

In an televised address to the nation, Macron said “this changes were needed to guarantee everyone's pension,” after he enacted the pension law on Saturday.

“Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he added.

The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president, who is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month. (AP)

