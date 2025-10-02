Paris [France], October 2 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, northern England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

In a post on X, Macron stated, "France stands alongside the families struck by an antisemitic terrorist attack against the worshippers of a synagogue in Manchester; it stands alongside the Jewish community and the British people.

Also Read | India-Taliban Relations: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Visit Delhi Next Week.

"On this Yom Kippur, we firmly reaffirm that the fight against antisemitism is our fight, and we will pursue it tirelessly," he added.

The attack took place in the Crumpsall area of Manchester, where a car was driven into members of the public and a man was stabbed. At least two people were killed, and three others remain in serious condition. Police confirmed that the suspected attacker was shot by armed officers and is believed to be dead.

Also Read | India, China Direct Flights to Resume From October 2025 After 5-Year Suspension, Announces MEA.

Worshippers who were inside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at the time were evacuated as emergency services responded to the scene.

Following the attack, Greater Manchester Police declared PLATO, a national code used when armed officers are deployed across the force in response to an ongoing attack, according to CNN.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced "additional police assets" will be deployed at synagogues across the country.

According to the local outlet, four hospitals in the local area are "on lockdown," following the attack.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," the Prime Minister said in a post on X. "My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected."

According to the UK news media, Starmer will cut short his trip to Copenhagen, where he was attending a security meeting of European leaders, to return to the UK and chair a session of the government's Cobra committee - a cross-departmental group convened during national emergencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)