Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron invited US President Donald Trump for a G7 meeting after the World Economic Forum, as per a screenshot of both their chats shared by the latter on Truth Social.

Macron affirmed that France and the US were in line on Syria and could do great things in Iran, but do not understand his stance on Greenland.

Trump's reply to Macron's text was not visible in the screenshot if he replied at all.

The message by Macron in full read: "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel."

Trump also shared AI-generated images of himself establishing Greenland as US territory with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He also shared another AI-generated image of himself speaking to European leaders with a Map of the US showing Greenland and Canada as US territories in the background.

Trump held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos.

He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.

The US President shared the details of the conversation in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He said, "I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!" (ANI)

