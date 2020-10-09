Miami, Oct 9 (AP) Hurricane Delta has gotten stronger as it marches toward the US Gulf Coast, now packing top sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

The devastating Category 3 storm is expected to make a likely landfall by Friday evening somewhere along southwest Louisiana's storm-battered coast.

At 10 p.m. CDT Thursday, Delta was centered about 310 miles (500 kilometers) south of Cameron, Louisiana. It is moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Delta could strengthen some more during the night hours but is expected to weaken as it nears the northern Gulf coast on Friday. (AP)

