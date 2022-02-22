Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 25,099 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 3,246,779, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported cases were 85 imported cases and 25,014 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

A further 43 deaths from the pandemic were reported, bringing the death toll to 32,390.The ministry reported 17,749 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 2,955,404 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently, there are 258,985 active cases, with 272 of them in intensive care and 164 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 137,307 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, and 81.6 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 43.1 per cent have received their booster dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

