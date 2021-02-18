Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,712 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 274,875.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are imported and 2,708 are local transmissions.

Another 25 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,030.

Another 5,320 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 235,082 or 85.5 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 38,763 active cases, 227 are being held in intensive care units and 103 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

