Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 6,968 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total count of COVID 19 infections to 4,409,202, according to the health ministry.

There are 32 new imported cases, with 6,936 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,465.

The ministry reported 8,267 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,283,013.

There are 90,724 active cases, 97 are being held in intensive care and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 60,923 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 84.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

