Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 6,988 new COVID-19 infections taking the national total to 758,967, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 6,983 are local transmissions.

Another 84 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 5,254.

Malaysia has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1, which bans all economic and social activities except essential services, but new daily cases remain high.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinates the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, announced on Thursday that parts of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and most of the adjacent Selangor state will be placed under even tighter movement restrictions due to the surge in new cases recorded in these areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)