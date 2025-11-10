Male [Maldives], November 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, attended the inauguration of the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport (HIA) by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Hanimaadhoo International Airport was redeveloped with financing secured through a line of credit from India's EXIM Bank, the official statement by the Maldivian President's Office noted.

Also Read | Boat Capsize: 1 Dead, 6 Rescued and Dozens Missing After Boat Overturns off Malaysia-Thailand Maritime Border.

President Muizzu described the project as a catalyst for unlocking the potential of the northern Maldives and enhancing global connectivity and urged all stakeholders to seize this golden opportunity. He also highlighted the employment opportunities expected to arise from the inauguration of Hanimaadhoo International Airport.

As per the Maldivian President's Office, the 2,465-metre runway at Hanimaadhoo International Airport was inaugurated by a Maldivian A320 aircraft carrying the President to the ceremony. Commanded by a captain from Hanimaadhoo, the flight marked the largest aircraft ever to land at the airport.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Nepal-India Border Points Closed for 72 Hours Ahead of Second Phase of Polls.

It further noted that the new passenger terminal, poised to drive transformative economic progress in the northern Maldives, has a capacity to handle 1.3 million passengers annually. Spanning 10,380 square metres, it is equipped with modern facilities designed to support efficient operations.

In a post on X, the President's office said, "President Dr @MMuizzu inaugurates the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport (HIA), joined by the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu @RamMNK. Now featuring an aerobridge, the first of its kind in an atoll, the upgraded facility significantly advances the Government's decentralisation policy and enhances international connectivity."

https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1987573479714205965?s=20

In another post on X, the President's office added, "President Dr @MMuizzu launches @bankofmaldives ATM and Dollar counter services at HIA. The service strengthens the new international gateway with seamless foreign exchange access for global travellers and outbound Maldivians, boosting international commerce and enhancing the travel experience."

https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1987583756342001786?s=20

During his visit to the Maldives, Union Minister Naidu also held discussions with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel on enhancing air connectivity and deepening cooperation between India and the Maldives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)