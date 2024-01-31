Male [Maldives], January 31 (ANI): The Maldives Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, who was appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, has been brutally attacked in broad daylight, Maldives-based online news outlet Adhadhu reported.

Shameem was attacked this morning and is currently receiving treatment at the Maldives's ADK Hospital, a prosecutor's office official told Adhadhu.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi: Diplomats From Across Globe Hosted by Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir for Special Tour of BAPS Hindu Mandir (See Pics).

The police said Shameem was reportedly attacked this morning. It is believed that the attack was not carried out with a sharp object.

"Prosecutor Hussain Shamim has been attacked on the streets of the city. He is being treated at ADK. The attack was not carried out with a sharp object," police said in a statement.

Also Read | Horrific Accident Due to Dense Fog on Delhi-Lucknow Highway: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 31, 2024.

This comes amid growing incidents of violence in the country.

Recently, the Maldives Parliament witnessed violence when government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers, according to Adhahdhu.

A key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for the day.

As dramatic visuals surfaced on social media from Male, a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen.

Quite recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its 'stark' anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

The statement served to reassert and affirm the opposition's belief that "alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country".

The opposition further underscored that "stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives."

Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasised the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability "to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done".

Meanwhile the Maldives Sun reported that the Attorney General's Office has filed a case with the Supreme Court on amendment to the Parliament's orders which enables opposition lawmakers to impeach the president.

Seven lawmakers resigned from the Parliament in November, to assume top positions in Mohamed Muizzu's administration.

MDP - which holds a majority in the Parliament - amended the Parliament's orders so that vacated seats aren't counted when determining the total number of MPs.

Therefore, the Parliament currently requires 54 votes to impeach President Muizzu, instead of the previous 58, as according to the amendment to the standing orders, the total number of MPs is now 80, instead of 87. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)