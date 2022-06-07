Bamako [Mali], June 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malian transitional president Assimi Goita signed on Monday a decree to extend the political transition in Mali for 24 months, starting from March 26, 2022.

This decision came two days after the 6th Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Accra, Ghana. West African leaders failed to agree on the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mali.

Also Read | A Parallel Government Opposed to Military Rule in Myanmar Announced It Was Forming Its Own … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

They also decided to re-examine the situation in Mali on July 3, while recommending continuing the dialogue to reach an agreement to ensure "a gradual lifting of sanctions" as "the criteria for the transition are achieved."

After the coup of Aug. 18, 2020, an 18-month political transition was launched in Mali on Sept. 15, 2020. Since then, the transitional authorities have been negotiating an extension of the deadline with the ECOWAS.

Also Read | World Food Safety Day 2022: WHO Releases Handbook To Measure Foodborne Disease Burden.

The Malian transitional government was required to restore constitutional order since they toppled the government in 2020. It failed to fulfill a promise to hold elections in February this year, prompting comprehensive sanctions from the ECOWAS.

In April, Malian transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga announced the start of a 24-month transition process of free and transparent presidential elections in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)