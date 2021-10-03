Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) A 30-year old man has been arrested for allegedly purchasing and storing a huge cache of firecrackers worth 2.5 million Nepali rupees (USD 21,081) for illegally selling it here, police said on Sunday.

Kameshwor Prasad Shah, who hails from Nepal's Sarlahi district, had illegally purchased the firecrackers from India and stored in a rented accommodation to sell it during the festival of Vijaya Dashami.

"The man was arrested as sale of firecrackers are illegal in Nepal. Ninety thousand rupees cash was also recovered from his possession," police said.

He has been sent to Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle to initiate action under firecrackers and explosives offence act.

