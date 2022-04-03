Colombo, Apr 3 (PTI) A 53-year old man, who was protesting outside the private residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the long power cuts in the country due to the ongoing economic crisis, got electrocuted after he climbed a electricity pole, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon after the man in an inebriated condition climbed the electricity pole to protest the ongoing long power cuts in the nation and got electrocuted.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Opposition to Stage Dharna in National Assembly Till No-Trust Vote is Held.

"He had climbed an electricity pole to protest when got electrocuted," a senior police officer said.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public have been suffering for weeks

Also Read | Sacramento Shooting: 6 Dead, 9 Injured After Shootout in California.

On Sunday, the police also arrested over 6oo people in Sri Lanka's Western Province for violating a 36-hour nationwide curfew and trying to stage an anti-government rally to protest the country's worst economic crisis.

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday imposed a 36-hour curfew as a nationwide public emergency has been enforced ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit the common man badly.

The nation-wide curfew has been imposed with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4), the information department said.PTI CORR (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)