New York, Jul 19 (AP) A New York City man who stabbed two teenage tourists from Paraguay at Grand Central Terminal on Christmas Day 2023 was sentenced Friday to more than 26 years in prison.

Esteban Esono-Asue, 38, also known as Steven Hutcherson, appeared for sentencing in state court in Manhattan, where a jury convicted him of assault and other charges in June. A judge ordered him to serve 26 to 29 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said Esono-Asue was sitting at a cafe table in Grand Central shortly before 11:30 am when he picked up a fork and scratched a woman's neck. He then took out a knife and stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the back and a 14-year-old girl in the leg, authorities said. He dropped the knife and surrendered to police.

The 16-year-old girl suffered lung and diaphragm injuries. All the victims survived.

“My thoughts remain with the victims and their loved ones, who continue to navigate the psychological and emotional effects from this horrific attack," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "New Yorkers, commuters and tourists rely on the transit system daily and deserve to be safe when they travel, and we will hold those accountable who commit acts ... of violence.”

A lawyer for Esono-Asue, Michael Fineman, did not immediately return phone and email messages Friday. The motive for the attack wasn't clear. Witnesses said Esono-Asue made derogatory comments about white people shortly before the assaults, according to the criminal complaint. He had initially been charged with attempted murder and assault as hate crimes.

Earlier in December 2023, Esono-Asue pleaded guilty to an assault charge and was given a conditional discharge after being arrested for threatening a man the month before, according to court records. (AP)

