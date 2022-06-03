Islamabad [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): In a scathing attack on former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called him a "sick-minded person" and on the "verge of insanity", adding that such person should not be allowed to roam freely.

The remarks came after Imran Khan criticized the Pakistani army and said that Pakistan could "split into three parts," reported The Express Tribune.

She said that Imran was desperate for power, and he wanted to take revenge on the "state" for his failures in politics, adding that nothing will happen to Pakistan but the party of the former premier itself would be split into 300 parts.

Addressing a news conference in the federal capital outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam said that the PML-N also criticised the army but "it was positive criticism".

She claimed, "Imran is attacking the army" because it was abiding by the Constitution, reported The Express Tribune.

She also asked him to explain whose "agenda" he was working on.

She added that Imran was the first politician who had talked about the division of the country. "Your logic is that when you are in power then 'long live Pakistan' but when you are thrown out of power then Pakistan is on the verge of breaking into three parts," she chided.

The PML-N leader said that the nation would stop Imran if he tried to drag the military into politics, adding that the former premier will not be allowed to put the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies on the altar of his politics.

In an allusion to Imran's comments that the establishment should make the "right decision" to prevent Pakistan from "suicide", Maryam asked Imran about these "right decisions".

"What are the right decisions in your opinion?" she asked. "Is it the decision to shut down the RTS system to help you win the election, or remain silent on your catastrophic economic policies, or help you take revenge on your political rivals?

Maryam said, "Imran believes that the army standing by the Constitution instead of him is wrong."

She added that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a "great general" when he supported Imran during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, but now he was being called "Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq" by the former premier. She claimed that Imran had always turned on his benefactors and supporters, reported The Express Tribune.

Maryam further claimed that several PTI MNAs were in contact with her party over en masse resignation issue.

In response to a question, Maryam said that a number of PTI stalwarts were in contact with the PML-N led government as they wanted to quit the former ruling party over the issue of resignations from the National Assembly (NA).

The PML-N leader claimed that the PTI leaders were unhappy because they believed Imran's economic policies and the foreign conspiracy narrative had considerably damaged the political stature of the party, reported The Express Tribune.

The statement about the split of Pakistan was the "last nail in the coffin of PTI and Imran", she added. "No one would stand with Imran Khan, nor anyone should," she said, adding that the former PM alone was responsible for the entire mess. (ANI)

