Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 (ANI): Remains of five unidentified bodies were found in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, TOLOnews reported citing the Kandahar governor's spokesperson.

The local officials said the remains of bodies were discovered in the Daman district of Kandahar province on Thursday.

According to the official spokesperson, Haji Zaid, the remains of people found were buried at the incident site about ten to fifteen years ago.

"The residents of the area have confirmed that several crimes have been committed here. Mass graves are found all the time across Afghanistan, particularly in the province of Kandahar, where many of them were discovered after the Islamic Emirate took control and where more are discovered daily," TOLOnews reported quoting Zaid as saying.

However, the identities of the bodies are unknown as the investigation of the case is underway.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kandahar, Sardar Agha asked the authorities to undergo a full investigation into the horrifying case.

"I ask the current authorities to conduct an international investigation regarding this case," said Sardar Agha.

"It's crucial to find the perpetrators. This incident must be investigated and shouldn't be left as news. The criminals must be identified and punished," said Abdul Rauf Azim, another Kandahar resident, reported TOLOnews.

Previously in September, the remains of 12 people were discovered by the residents of Spin Boldak region which is a town bordering Pakistan in the southern province of Kandahar. The incident site has also been the site of intense fighting between forces of the Western-backed government and Taliban fighters for the last two decades until the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, Arab News reported. (ANI)

