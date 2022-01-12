Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], January 12 (ANI): A massive protest in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan was organised on Monday against black marketing and shortage of food supply amid sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall during winters.

Daily life for the local people here becomes more difficult, especially when they lack basic facilities during the harsh winter season. Black-marketing of daily food products and corruption by government authorities add to their woes.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are outraged with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the occupied region as they blame the government for corruption and black-marketing.

Protesters recently blocked the roads in Gilgit city as they are facing a severe shortage of wheat flour. The locals said they will continue their agitation all over Gilgit-Baltistan until the wheat quota is restored and standard wheat and flour is not provided.

Due to black-marketing and poor supply of flour, many residents say they are forced to buy it at a higher price. For over seven decades under Pakistan's illegal occupation, Gilgit-Baltistan has been suffering a lot.

The people here have anger against Islamabad for keeping Gilgit-Baltistan backward and underdeveloped. The unavailability of sufficient food and rampant corruption makes the people angry with Islamabad.

The Gilgit-Baltistan based Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Monday organised a protest in Skardu against repeated and prolonged power shedding aalongwith the crisis of food items, amidst heavy snowfall in the area.

Speakers, during the protest, said that the Pakistani state has failed to deliver; even to provide the basic necessities of life to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

