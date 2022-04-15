Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 14 (ANI): A massive protest erupted in the Galle Face Green area in the capital city of Colombo as the Island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts.

This comes at a time when Sri Lanka is celebrating its New Year. The Sri Lankans are protesting against the government's handling of the economic situation and demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Protesters have been accusing Rajapaksa's government of corruption and misrule.

Sri Lanka's Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), plans to hold a massive march next week to support the public and dethrone the Rajapaksa government.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, JVP General Secretary, Tilvin Silva, said that this public march will be the largest in the country's history and is scheduled to hold on April 17, 18 and 19, Colombo Page reported.

Silva further stated that the march will start from Beruwala on April 17 at 9 am and will reach Colombo on April 19.

"We are ready to give a new impetus to the struggle and turn it into a people's power that will end victoriously," the JVP General Secretary was quoted as saying by Colombo Page.

"Artists, lawyers and experts from all walks of life have joined the people's struggle and are urging this government to go home. The government is stubbornly trying to stay in power by using various tactics without listening to the people's demands," he added.

JVP General Secretary urged people to join hands with them to make their march successful.

We need to create a people's power that will turn this into a struggle that the government will not be able to ignore the demands of the people. We have to create a people's power that will drive out the corrupt government, and create a people's government that punishes the corrupt...We urge the people to join hands with the measures and make it a success," JVP General Secretary said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa signed the impeachment motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the no-confidence motion against the government.

The signatures were placed at the Opposition Leader's Office in Colombo in the presence of other Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) MPs, reported Daily Mirror.

The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

