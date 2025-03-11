Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Mauritius to a grand and warm welcome at 6am (local time).

At this early hour, he was received by the top personalities of Mauritius. Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam welcomed him with a garland.

Ramgoolam was joined by the deputy PM, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.

There were a total of 200 dignitaries present to welcome PM Modi at this early hour, which included MPs, MLAs, Diplomatic Corps and religious leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night on a two-day State visit. He will attend the National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit is towards strengthening "India-Mauritus enduring ties."

"Strengthening India-Mauritus enduring ties! PM @narendramodi has embarked on a 2-day State visit to Port Louis, Mauritius. PM will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day Celebrations & also meet Mauritian leadership & dignitaries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

Members of the Indian Community gathered at the airport were excited to catch a glimpse of the Indian Prime Minister.

Sharad Barnwal, a member of the Indian diaspora, said "We are all very excited. We have gathered here since morning. The friendship between India and Mauritius has always been great, and after this visit of PM Modi, the relationship will get stronger."

Kadambini Acharya, Director, Cultural Centre of the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, said "We have gathered here to welcome M Modi. We have been preparing to welcome PM Modi for the last 1 month. We will be very happy to meet and welcome him..."

