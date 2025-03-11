Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): In a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam has announced the highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive the honour.

Also Read | Pakistan Train Attack: Security Forces Struggle To Rescue Hostages in Balochistan As Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Jaffar Express Train in Dhadar.

This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

During the event, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said, "'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' is very fitting for you, Prime Minister."

Also Read | England Horror: Father-Son Duo Brutally Attack Neighbour With Machete Over Parking Dispute in Basildon, Jailed for Over 20 Years.

"Since we became a Republic only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them is the Gandhi of Africa, Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998", the Mauritius PM noted.

At the Indian community event where the announcement was made, the national anthems of India and Mauritius were also played in the presence of PM Modi and PM Navin Ramgoolam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Mauritius, attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During his visit, he presented the President and the first lady of Mauritius with OCI Cards, along with presenting them with holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a Brass and Copper pot, superfood Makhana and a Banarasi Saree in a Sadeli box to the first lady of Mauritius.

The PM also paid a visit to the Ayurveda garden at the State House in Mauritius on Tuesday which has been developed in collaboration with the Government of India. He visited the garden along with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool.

During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring relationship between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)