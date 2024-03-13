Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu held meetings with several top leaders in Mauritius on Tuesday, during her ongoing visit to the nation.

Murmu graced the 56th Mauritius Independence Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, marking a significant moment in the longstanding friendship between India and Mauritius.

Also Read | PM Modi Talks to Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials British Counterpart, Discusses Early Conclusion of India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

She also witnessed the Indian Navy contingent's participation in the march.

In an official post on X, Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the fruitful interactions between President Murmu and prominent Mauritian leaders.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Participates as Chief Guest at Mauritius Independence Day Celebrations, Witnesses Indian Navy Contingent (See Pics).

President Murmu held discussions with Charles Gaetan Xavier-Luc Duval, Leader of the Opposition of Mauritius.

https://twitter.com/MEAIndia/status/1767574949953216578

"Productive discussions held between President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn and Leader of the Opposition of Mauritius, Charles Gaetan Xavier-Luc Duval," Randhir Jaiswal stated on X.

She also engaged with Paul Berenger, the former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

https://twitter.com/MEAIndia/status/1767570209831780609

President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held discussions with Leader of MMM Party & former PM of Mauritius, Paul Berenger today.

President Murmu also met with Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Leader of the Labour Party and former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

https://twitter.com/MEAIndia/status/1767565028478316660

"President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held productive talks with Leader of Labour Party & former PM of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam today," the post on X reads.

Additionally, she held a fruitful meeting with Sooroojdev Phokeer, Speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius.

https://twitter.com/MEAIndia/status/1767557069497094310

"A fruitful meeting between President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & Speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, Sooroojdev Phokeer today," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Furthermore, President Murmu engaged in discussions with Chief Justice Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul of Mauritius.

https://twitter.com/MEAIndia/status/1767556530763632669

"President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held discussions with Chief Justice Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul of Mauritius on enhancing bilateral cooperation," In an official post on X.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day state visit to Mauritius, arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

She earlier announced that India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and to reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

She paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi while remembering the special significance of the date (March 12) for the two nations. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of Mauritius on Tuesday in recognition of the profound depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)