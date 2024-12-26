Islamabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Pakistan's military courts have convicted and sentenced another 60 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in attacks on army installations during violence on May 9 last year, the army said on Thursday.

The announcement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military - came a week after the army announced the conviction of 25 individuals for involvement in attacks on military facilities when supporters of Imran Khan resorted to vandalism and violence during a protest against his arrest.

Also Read | US Lawmaker Expresses Concerns Over MBK Partners Ltd's Takeover Bid for Korea Zinc.

On May 9, 2023, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, to vent their anger against the arrest of their party founder in a corruption case.

Hundreds of suspects were arrested in the countrywide swoop and at least 103 were handed over to the military authorities for trial due to their involvement in attacks on military installations.

Also Read | Bapsi Sidhwa Dies in US: Renowned Author Known for Her Novel 'Ice Candy Man' Passes Away at the Age 86 in Houston.

"Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court's decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the army said.

Top on the list of new convicts is Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, who was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the attack on the Jinnah House residence of Lahore Corps commander.

The army also said that with the latest verdict, the trial of May 9 accused under military custody, “has hereby been concluded under the relevant laws”.

"All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the Constitution and law,” it said.

The army announced that the nation, government, and the armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the inviolable writ of the state is maintained.

The announcement of their verdict was delayed due to petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the trial of civilians. Though the final adjudication is still pending, the top court allowed the army to issue verdicts in the cases which have been completed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)