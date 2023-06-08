New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday appointed Upender Singh Rawat as India's next High Commissioner to Uganda.

Upender Singh Rawat is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 1998 batch, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. He is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to Panama. Rawat is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Upender Singh Rawat graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Before joining the government of India, he worked as a Physics instructor, according to the brief profile of Upender Singh Rawat shared by the Embassy of India in Panama.

After joining the IFS, as a career diplomat he served in various capacities. He started as the third Secretary at the Embassy of India, Buenos Aires where he also learnt Spanish.

Upender Singh Rawat has served in Indian Diplomatic Missions in Slovakia, UK and Mexico. He has also worked as Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy in South Korea, according to the Embassy of India in Panama.

Before his arrival in Panama as the Ambassador of India, he was posted as Joint Secretary in charge of eGovernance, Information Technology and Cyber Diplomacy Divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. He has also worked in MEA, New Delhi as Joint Secretary in charge of the Consular, Passport, and Visa Division and Desk Officer on Consular, Extradition Matters. (ANI)

