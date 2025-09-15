New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George on Monday met Leticia Reis de Carvalho, Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and held talks on advancing cooperation in deep-sea mineral exploration, and strengthening multilateral engagement on ocean governance.

The delegations also held talks on sustainable use of marine resources.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces Deal With China on TikTok, Says 'Young People Will Be Very Happy'.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Ranshir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George received Leticia Reis de Carvalho, Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), today. Discussions were held on India's activities with ISA and advancing cooperation in deep-sea mineral exploration, sustainable use of marine resources & strengthening multilateral engagement on ocean governance."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1967574144599343481

Also Read | Gaza Crisis: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Vows 'Unwavering Support' for Israel, Calls for Hamas' Elimination.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is an autonomous international organisation established under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 1994 Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1994 Agreement).

ISA is the organisation through which States Parties to UNCLOS organise and control all mineral-resources-related activities in the Area for the benefit of humankind as a whole. In so doing, ISA has the mandate to ensure the effective protection of the marine environment from harmful effects that may arise from deep-seabed-related activities.

ISA, which has its headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, came into existence on November 16, 1994, upon the entry into force of UNCLOS. It became fully operational as an autonomous international organisation in June 1996, when it took over the premises and facilities in Kingston, Jamaica, previously used by the United Nations Kingston Office for the Law of the Sea.

In accordance with UNCLOS, Article 156(2), all States Parties to UNCLOS are ipso facto members of ISA. As of 2 September 2024, ISA has 170 Members, including 169 Member States and the European Union.

The Area and its resources are the common heritage of humankind. The Area covers around 54 per cent of the total area of the world's oceans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)