Paris [France], May 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-day Europe visit and was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.

Members of the Indian community were present outside the hotel where PM Modi reached after his arrival in Paris. Children were present in sizeable numbers and many of them sought autographs from the Prime Minister. People reciprocated the greetings of the people.

Also Read | World Press Freedom Index: Shehbaz Sharif Slams Imran Khan After Media Watchdog Downgrades Pakistan.

PM Modi said in a tweet after his arrival in Paris that France was one of India's strongest partners.

"Landed in Paris. France is one of India's strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas," he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Drops Further on World Press Freedom Index, Down to 157th Position.

PM Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected last month.PM Modi reached Paris after his visit to Germany and Denmark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)