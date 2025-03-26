Lahore, Mar 26 (PTI) A 13-year-old mentally disturbed Christian girl was abducted by a local man and raped inside a freight train in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

The incident took place at Lala Musa, Gujrat district, some 170kms from Lahore early this week.

According to police officer Shabbir Hussain Cheema, the girl who is suffering from mental illness was abducted by a local vagabond, identified as Raheel Butt, from outside her home. He took her to a static freight train's cabin and raped her, Cheema added.

The suspect fled after committing the crime, he added.

The girl was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is out of danger.

Cheema said a case was registered against the suspect under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the girl's father.

The girl's father said his wife suffered a heart attack after hearing the news of their daughter's plight.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to look into the matter and bring the rapist to justice.

The police official said raids are being conducted to nab the suspect.

