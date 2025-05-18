New York, May 18 (AP) A Mexican navy ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday during a promotional tour in New York City, the top of its mast brushing the iconic span as it sailed through the East River.

The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtemoc, an academy training vessel, was damaged in an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, which were providing assistance.

“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it said in Spanish. (AP)

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)