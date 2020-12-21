Mexico City [Mexico], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 6,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 326 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 1,320,545 and death toll to 118,202, said the health ministry.

A total of 978,002 patients have so far recovered from the disease, said the ministry.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico had suspended non-essential activities from Saturday till January 10, 2021, in order to reduce infections and hospitalisations. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)