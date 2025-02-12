Tijuana (Mexico), Feb 12 (AP) Many migrants have been left stranded in Mexican border cities after the Trump administration immediately cancelled tens of thousands of appointments made through a government app called CBP One that offered a legal pathway to the US Some have returned to their countries.

Margelis Rodríguez fled Venezuela with her children. She says the family has no other option but to remain in Tijuana.

The Trump administration has given no indication it plans to replace the Biden administration programme.

Rodríguez is applying for a Mexican visa and looking for work after relatives in the US who came in on humanitarian parole say they now fear being deported. (AP)

