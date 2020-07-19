Paktika [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): The police chief of Surobi district in Afghanistan's Paktika province and three of his guards were killed in a roadside mine blast on Sunday, local officials told TOLOnews.

According to the police, the incident took place in early morning when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a roadside mine.

Taliban claimed the responsibility for the attack.

In Zabul, Sahib Jan, district police chief in Nawbahar district, was also killed in a roadside mine blast on Saturday, local officials said. (ANI)

