O'Fallon (US), Sep 3 (AP) Children are making up an increasing number of patients filling Missouri hospitals during the summer COVID-19 surge, and some doctors worry that the return to school will lead to more illnesses.

The fast-spreading delta variant combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri to create a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that began in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.

Also Read | Italy to Start Administering Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot For Most Fragile.

The number of children in the St. Louis region hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record 31 on Wednesday before dipping slightly to 27 on Thursday. Ten of the sick children, ages 18 and under, remain in intensive care units.

In the Kansas City area, Children's Mercy Hospital reached its capacity on Monday. Dr. Barbara Pahud, director of research for infectious diseases, urged parents to have their kids take precautions as they return to school, including vaccinations for those 12 and older.

Also Read | Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen Says ‘We Have Right to Raise Our Voice for Muslims in Kashmir’.

Hospital leaders in Springfield are also worried about the ramifications of thousands of unmasked students gathering in schools - only a handful of southwestern Missouri districts require masks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)