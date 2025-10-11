New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): At the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will pay a state visit to India from October 13 to 16, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Ukhnaa will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Discusses India's AI Advancements, Innovation and Skilling.

This will be Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia, as per MEA.

During the visit, Rashtrapatiji will meet with President Khurelsukh and host a banquet in his honour. President Khurelsukh will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting dignitary.

Also Read | Apple Copyright Infringement Case: Two Neuroscientists Sue iPhone Maker for Pirating Books To Train Apple Intelligence, Demand Company Stop Misusing Others' Works.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation, the MEA statement said.

The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Mongolia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Mongolia are Strategic Partners, Spiritual Brothers and Third Neighbours with centuries old deep civilizational linkages through Buddhism. Of late, 4 Ds Dharma, Democracy, Development Partnership and Digital Development Cooperation- have become pillars of the India-Mongolia relationship, as per the Indian Embassy.

India's diplomatic relations with Mongolia were established on December 24, 1955, and in January 1956, the first Mongolian Ambassador was posted to Delhi.

However, the Indian Resident Mission in Ulaanbaatar was opened on 22 February 1971 and prior to that, the Indian Ambassador in Moscow (TN Kaul) was concurrently accredited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)