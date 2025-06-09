Taipei [Taiwan], June 9 (ANI): Over 3,100 spouses from China submitted proof of giving up of their Chinese household registration, Taipei Times reported, citing Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

The Taiwan MAC's statement on Monday comes after the National Immigration Agency (NIA) issued notices to spouses, asking them to give proof of their renounced household registration in China or they have their Taiwanese household registration revoked.

For those who face problems in obtaining such a document, there is a June 30 deadline to request a postponement or submit a written affidavit.

The Taiwan MAC said it plans to hold a briefing at the Taichung NIA office on Friday at 2:30 pm (local time), in cooperation with the NIA, Straits Exchange Foundation and the Cross-Straits Marriages Coordination and Promotion Association, according to Taipei Times reported.

During the briefing, the council will explain cross-strait regulations, while the other organisations are to walk through the practical steps of the process, including how to submit and verify documents, who to contact for help for individual cases and provide consultation services on-site.

Apart from 3,100 people who have given proof that they have renounced their Chinese household registration, 2,000 people have applied for postponements or submitted an affidavit, the MAC said, Taipei Times reported.

In over 3,900 cases, the foundation has helped in verifying documents, signalling that majority of those impacted by the policy are ready to cooperate, according to the council. It said future briefings are scheduled to be held in Taitung and Hualien counties on June 23 and 24, respectively, in each county's Executive Yuan Eastern Taiwan Joint Services Center. (ANI)

