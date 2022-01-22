Peshawar, Jan 22 (PTI) An old mortar shell exploded at a nomadic camp in Pakistan's restive Northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 people and wounding a child, police said.

The explosion occurred in Jawaki area of Kohat district.

Also Read | Taliban Deny Detaining Female Protestor Tamana Zaryab Paryani in Kabul.

The injured child was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that the dead were nomadic people.

A team of bomb disposal squad is investigating the cause of the blast.

Also Read | When Is Chinese New Year 2022? Know Date, Animal Zodiac Sign, History and Significance of Chinese Lunar New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)