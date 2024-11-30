New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the 3rd ASEAN-India Music Festival on Friday in Delhi.

In his address to the audience, Minister Margherita said, "Music is a universal language that inspires, heals, and connects us. Today's event is very special because we have an opportunity to hear music from a region with which we share deep civilization bonds. We share language, literature, cultural practices, stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata, Jatakas, Buddhism, art, architecture and even festivals".

He told the audience that 2024 marks a decade of India's Act East Policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 at the ASEAN-India Summit.

"The Indian Music Festival was announced by the Honourable Prime Minister at the 21st ASEAN Summit held on 10th October 24 in Vientiane, Laos PDR as a part of the 10-point programme for strengthening amongst ASEAN countries and India", the Minister added.

The event was attended by top officials, including the Ambassadors of ASEAN member countries.

MoS Margherita also shared details of the Music Festival on X, saying, "Inaugurated the 3rd ASEAN-India Music Festival today, organised to mark 10 years of the Act East Policy. Also witnessed incredible performances by bands from the ASEAN region & India. The festival builds on the civilisational connect with ASEAN countries."

India and ASEAN have seen various high-level interactions in recent times. In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Laos to participate in the 21st India-ASEAN Summit. During the Summit, PM Modi had called the 21st century the "Asian century" and noted that India-ASEAN ties were critical to guiding Asia's future.

More recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered the keynote address at the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks in early November. "India and ASEAN are major demographies whose emerging demands can not only support each other but become larger productive forces in the international economy. Our collaboration can also be crucial in addressing contemporary challenges," he had said.

Jaishankar further expressed great confidence in the India-ASEAN ties and highlighted that the deep cultural and civilizational connect between the two regions had resulted in fruitful cooperation and a strong foundation for a deeper partnership benefitting our people. (ANI)

