Sharm El Sheikh [Egypt], October 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh met Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh.

Singh said that the Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Singh said, "It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East."

https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/1977741731220066332

Also Read | Gaza Peace Summit: Donald Trump, Arab Leaders Seal Landmark Peace Agreement to End Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

El-Sisi extended thanks to US President Donald Trump, as well as the leaders of Qatar and Turkiye. The Egyptian president reiterated his support for the Gaza plan with the hope of creating the political horizon for the implementation of the two-state solution in the conflict, according to translated remarks, as per Al Jazeera.

Trump said that "after years of suffering and bloodshed the war in Gaza is over. Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment and other supplies, much of it paid by people in this room. Civilians are returning to their homes, the hostages are reuniting [with their families]."

"A new and beautiful day is rising and now the rebuilding begins," he added, expressing his "tremendous gratitude to the Arab and Muslim nations who helped make this incredible breakthrough possible," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said his country and Israel should negotiate to resolve problems remaining since the war in Lebanon ended with a ceasefire in November, as per Al Jazeera.

"Lebanon negotiated in the past with Israel with mediation by the United States and the United Nations," Aoun said, adding that talks led to a 2022 agreement between the two countries over their maritime border.

"What prevents repeating the same thing to find solutions to pending matters, especially because war did not lead to results?" Aoun asked.

The atmosphere in the Middle East now is one of deals and agreements, and how negotiations could take place can be decided at the time, the Lebanese president said.

Aoun's comments came days after his US counterpart brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the two-year war in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas fighting led to other conflicts in the region, including the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war, as per Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu on Monday stated that he wouldn't be travelling to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh to attend the Gaza Peace Summit with global leaders, citing "time constraints" ahead of the start of the Shemini Atzeret-Simchat Torah holiday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)