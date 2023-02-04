MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan at Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday participated in Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The union minister said that it was a great pleasure to represent India and participate in the celebrations held in Colombo on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of a close friend and foreign country, Sri Lanka.

"Happy to represent India at 75th Independence Day celebrations of our friendly neighbour Sri Lanka in Colombo," he tweeted.

"This milestone coincides with 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries," tweeted Muraleedharan.

"India will always be Sri Lanka's true friend and reliable partner," he added.

Muraleedharan who was arrived at Colombo today was accorded a warm welcom from Tharaka Balasuriya, Sri Lankan State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Muraleedharan is visiting Colombo at the invitation of the Government of Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Minister of State will also have separate bilateral interactions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, MUM Ali Sabry, on mutual interest. He will also have an interactive session with prominent members of the Indian Diaspora, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Earlier, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar congratulated his Lankan counterpart MUM Ali Sabry on their 75th Independence Day.

"Warm congratulations to FM @alisabrypc and the Government and people of SriLanka on 75 years of their Independence," tweeted Jaishankar.

He further reiterated that India would remain a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka guided by the Neighbourhood First policy.

"Guided by our Neighbourhood First policy, India will always remain a dependable partner and a reliable friend," tweeted Jaishankar.

Sri Lanka is India's close neighbour and friend and occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. India, as always is committed to standing with the people of Sri Lanka for their economic recovery, growth and prosperity. (ANI)

