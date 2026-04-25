Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita with Hamoa Holona, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Health (Photo: X@PmargheritaBJP)

Funafuti [Tuvalu], April 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday held talks with Hamoa Holona, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Health of Tuvalu .

Holona and Margherita discussed ways to expand cooperation.

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In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Hamoa Holona, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Health. Discussed ways to further expand India-Tuvalu cooperation in the education and health sectors."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2047905497467195429?s=20

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Earlier in the day, Margherita held trade-related talks with Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu.

Margherita on Friday affirmed India's steadfastness in Tuvalu's development journey.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Hon. Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu. India and Tuvalu share a deep partnership rooted in shared values and commitment. Had Productive discussions on strengthening our bilateral development cooperation, including in health and building climate-resilient infrastructure. India remains a steadfast partner in Tuvalu's development journey."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2047725685788303685?s=20

Margherita also called on Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on His Excellency Reverend Sir Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu. Had a warm and productive discussion on further strengthening India-Tuvalu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming our shared commitment to the progress and well-being of our peoples."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2047603061015679141?s=20

Margherita also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation with Tuvalu's Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Maina Vakafua Talia.

"Happy to meet Tuvalu's Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Hon. Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia. Exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, sustainable development and capacity building."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2047561240101503456?s=20

Margherita is in Tuvalu "for a two-day visit, where he will engage in bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries of the country," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)

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