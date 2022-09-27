Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], August 26 (ANI): Celebrating 50 years of the India-Vietnam diplomatic relationship, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday.

"Had a wonderful evening with Indian Diaspora in the Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam. Happy to note that the Indian investors are making commendable contributions in various fields and preserved our culture. I hope that you will continue to make us proud by your accomplishments," the state minister tweeted.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is in Vietnam as the two countries this year mark 50 years of their diplomatic ties. On the occasion, State Minister Ranjan on Sunday attended the Horasis India Meeting 2022, to further escalate the bilateral ties between India and Vietnam.

India Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 was held in Binh Duong, on the afternoon of Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India-Vietnamese relations.

The discussion in the in-person gathering of the global business community with top leaders began with India's response to COVID-19 management and what the two countries have learnt as an outcome of the past two years of the pandemic.

"Horasis India Meeting in-person gathering of the global business community with top leaders since Covid-19 pandemic at Bing Duong, Vietnam. My heartiest congratulations to Horasis India Business Community," said the State Minister Ranjan.

"Pleasure to attend Horasis India Meeting 2022, Dien Dan Hop Tac Kinh Te An Do Horasis 2022, Binh Durong. Escalating bilateral economic engagement has been manifested as one of the essential pillars for future partnership and cooperation between the two countries," Ranjan tweeted, adding "Emphasized that over the past 50 years, the relationship between India and Vietnam has developed very well and is getting tighter and has the potential for further growth."

Besides, he called upon the deputy prime ministers of Vietnam Vu Duc Dam as a part of the commemorative celebration.

"Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr. Vu Duc Dam, Deputy Prime Ministers of Vietnam in this landmark year of 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and be part of commemorative celebrations. Our bilateral relations have grown from strength to strength with our collaborations," he said on Twitter..

On Sunday, he also met with the Party Secretary of Binh Duong Province, Nguyen Van Loi and exchanged views for further deepening of bilateral relationships including trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

"Had a meaningful interaction with H.E. Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, Party Secretary of Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, celebrating #50thAnniversary of India Vietnam diplomatic relations. We look forward to continue advancing cooperation in the joint vision adopted in last 2 years back," Ranjan tweeted. (ANI)

