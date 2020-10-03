Moscow [Russia], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 32 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,314, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 32 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Chandigarh Airport, to Inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang at 10 AM Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 3, 2020.

This figure is the highest single-day death toll since July 13, when 37 people succumbed to COVID-19.

In the previous day, 28 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | German Unity Day 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of Germany’s National Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)