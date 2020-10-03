New Delhi, October 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Chandigarh International Airport. He will inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh at 10 am today. The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world and reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

In Andhra Pradesh, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation flagged off two Indian Navy choppers for undertaking aerial seeding to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the Indian Railways yesterday unveiled the first batch of indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locomotives for push-pull operations.

In the US, President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. In a video message on Twitter, Trump thanked everyone for their support. He said he is doing well. "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well but we are going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well", Trump tweeted.