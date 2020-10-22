Moscow [Russia], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 66 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 6,187, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 66 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

In the previous day, 63 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

