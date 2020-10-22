Washington, October 21: While Donald Trump vs Joe Biden contest has drawn the maximum interest of pundits, the highly significant electoral battle for the 35 seats of US Senate will also be held on November 3. Outcome of the latter is crucial as it would decide who controls the Upper Chamber of Congress for at least the next two years. As Donald Trump Trails in Opinion Polls, A Look at 12 One-Term Presidents Who Lost in Re-Election Bids.

The anti-incumbency factor is running against the Republicans, who are currently in control of the Senate. After the consecutive dominating wins in 2014 and 2016, the GOP had faced a setback in 2018. If the trends are indicative of the results, then the conservative party is poised to face another blow in the first week of November.

Out of the 35 seats that will be contested, 23 are occupied by Republican Senators. The onus of defending is on the grand old party, whereas, the Democrats find an opportunity to improve its score as it is defending only 12 seats.

Here is how the numbers are currently stacked up in the Senate: Republicans occupy 53 out of the 100 seats, followed by 45 Senators of the Democrats and two Independents - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Maine Senator Angus King.

US Senate Elections 2020: List of 10 Seats That Are Likely to Flip

The aggregate of major pre-poll surveys have identified the following 10 seats where the voters will replace the incumbent party's candidate. Out of them, eight are represented by Republican senators and only two by Democrats.

South Carolina, currently held by Republican Lindsey Graham.

Georgia, where incumbent Senator is Republican David Perdue.

Montana, represented by Republican Steve Daines.

Iowa, currently held by Senator of Joni Ernst of GOP.

North Carolina, which elected Senator Thom Tillis in the last polls.

Maine, where the incumbent representative is Republican Susan Collins.

Arizona, represented by GOP Senator Martha McSally.

Colorado, currently held by Republican Senator Cory Gardner.

Alabama, represented by Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

Michigan, where the incumbent Senator is Gary Peters.

In other words, the tally of blue party is expected to increase to 49 - one short of the halfway majority mark - whereas, the number of Republicans in the Senate will drop to 43, as per the poll predictions. This would be propelled by flip in the 10 above seats - eight in favour of the blue party and two in favour of red.

Forecast Shows Democratic Tally Surging to 49, GOP Slipping to 43

The presidential poll outcome would also play a crucial role in determining which party holds the majority in Senate. Since the Vice President is a member of the Upper Chamber of Congress, a Trump victory would retain V-P Mike Pence as a member of the Senate as well. If Biden ends up winning, the Democratic tally would rise by another seat. Also to note, the two independents in Senate - Sanders and King - are considered as more leaning towards the Democrats.

