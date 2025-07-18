Barcelona [Spain], July 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday continued his investment outreach in Spain by engaging with industry leaders and technology firms, as part of the ongoing "Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025".

During his visit, CM Yadav met Pau Abello Pellicer, Senior Managing Director of Institutional Relations at the Roca Group, to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration. The meeting focused on strengthening institutional ties and enhancing industrial cooperation between the two regions.

Taking the dialogue further, the Chief Minister also held a round table meeting with textile manufacturers in Barcelona, aiming to promote Madhya Pradesh as a competitive and attractive destination for textile investment.

Highlighting the state's growing engagement with the technology sector, Founder of Submer, Pol Valls Soler, expressed optimism about future collaboration with Madhya Pradesh. "We are expanding worldwide. One of the key regions for us now is India. We were very glad about the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to explore how we could collaborate and potentially set up some of our supply chain there, together with commercial presence, and try to help the government make sure that the data centres in the region have the sustainability and technology standards required in today's AI world," Soler said.

He added, "We recently hired a General Manager for India because we have an interesting pipeline in the region... It is a perfect match for what we do... India is one of the fastest-developing regions. It has a lot of potential for what we do because of its sustainability culture."

Reinforcing this collaboration, MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd and Submer Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost investment and partnership opportunities in the state. The MoU aims to facilitate the establishment of sustainable data centres, immersion cooling solutions, and green digital infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

In a broader context of Madhya Pradesh's alignment with national priorities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday highlighted India's growing global role and the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, during his visit to Spain.

"PM Modi has resolved that we should have the capacity to provide free housing to as many people as Spain's population. Madhya Pradesh should also contribute a large number to this," CM Yadav said while addressing a gathering in Barcelona.

Emphasising India's evolving global standing, Yadav said, "Today, India is poised to take on the role of a leading partner for European countries. Along with India, Madhya Pradesh is also progressing steadily under PM Modi's leadership."

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also announced a new development in bilateral cooperation. "Yesterday, we also signed an MoU with the data centre on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government," he stated.

Yadav is currently in Spain as part of the "Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025" to attract investment, strengthen partnerships, and showcase opportunities in the central Indian state.

As part of the visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Spain's Mercabarna, one of Europe's largest integrated wholesale food markets, to explore models for developing Mega Food Parks, agricultural export zones, and multi-modal logistics infrastructure in the central Indian state.

The MP CM will be staying in Spain till July 19 as part of his visit. (ANI)

