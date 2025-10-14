New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA)-Sichuan University High Level Track-2 Dialogue will be held on 15-16 October 2025 at Sichuan University, Chengdu (China).

The Dialogue is being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China. A 9-member delegation led by Ambassador Sujan R Chinoy, Director-General, MP-IDSA, will travel to Chengdu for the dialogue.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

Manohar Parrikar IDSA, New Delhi stated in a post on X, "A delegation led by DG IDSA India Sujan Chinoy will depart today for Chengdu (China) for the MP-IDSA --Sichuan University High Level Track-2 Dialogue on 15-16 October 2025. The Dialogue will mark the 75th anniversary of India China diplomatic ties."

https://x.com/IDSAIndia/status/1977694999685800358

Also Read | Gaza Peace Summit: Donald Trump, Arab Leaders Seal Landmark Peace Agreement to End Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Earlier on April 30, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Indian Ambassador to China, and his delegation visited Sichuan University (SCU). Wang Jinsong, President of SCU, met the guests in the VIP Hall of Mingde Building on Wangjiang campus. Shambhu L.Hakki, Consul General of India to Guangzhou, Liu Chao, Vice President of SCU, and heads of relevant units attended the meeting.

Wang Jinsong, on behalf of SCU, warmly welcomed the delegation and briefly introduced SCU including its history, disciplinary advantages and achievements in internationalization of higher education. He pointed out that the university has always dedicated to upholding the opening-up of education. Taking advantages in area studies, the university will strengthen China-India High-Level Track II Dialogue, exchange of faculty and students, research cooperation between think tanks and so forth, thereby advancing China-India relations to ensure the long-term stability.

Pradeep Kumar Rawat expressed his gratitude for the warm reception. He stated, as China and India are ancient civilizations and major developing countries, strengthening cooperation in education, science and technology is of great significance for promoting bilateral relations. The Embassy of India in China will actively support deeper interaction between universities of the two countries so as to jointly address global challenges, such as climate change and public health, as well as contribute to fostering China-India cultural exchanges and mutual trust. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)