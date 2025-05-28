London [UK], May 28 (ANI): The exiled leader and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has made an urgent request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to bring attention to the persecution of Muhajirs (Urdu-speaking migrants from India who migrated to Pakistan after Partition) at international venues.

This appeal was made during a live broadcast from London. In his remarks, Hussain commended PM Modi for his public support of the Baloch people, calling it a brave and commendable act.

He further urged PM Modi to also lend his voice in support of the Muhajir community, which he claims has faced decades of systemic discrimination, violence, and state-sponsored oppression in Pakistan.

"Since the Partition of India, the military establishment in Pakistan has never completely recognised the Muhajirs as legitimate citizens," Hussain said. "The MQM, which has consistently fought for the rights of marginalised communities, has endured multiple military actions, leading to the deaths of more than 25,000 Muhajirs and the forced disappearance of thousands more," he added.

He also denounced recent occurrences in the United States, particularly a pro-Pakistan event that took place in Dallas, Texas, on May 23. Hussain mentioned that the Pakistani Consul General in Houston, Aftab Chaudhry, showcased a video at the event depicting Altaf Hussain and the MQM as Indian agents, a claim the MQM leader argues is part of a wider disinformation strategy designed to undermine the Muhajir cause.

Hussain expressed that Muhajirs have been rendered voiceless and powerless in Pakistan. He urged PM Modi to highlight the struggles of the Muhajirs at international platforms and to collaborate with global human rights organisations to ensure their safety, dignity, and fundamental rights.

"The Muhajirs are unarmed and endure dire living conditions. For over 61 years, they have faced repeated cycles of economic hardship and physical destruction. Their plight can no longer be ignored," he said. (ANI)

