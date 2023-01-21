London [UK], January 21 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain has drawn parallels between Pakistan's economic situation and the sinking Titanic ship which was once claimed to be unsinkable.

In a statement, Hussain advised the poor people of Pakistan to prepare for the worst. "I advise them to keep a stock of dry edibles at least for half a year," he said.

Also Read | Nikki Haley Accused of Plotting a Bid To Become Former US President Donald Trump's Vice-President.

The exiled leader staying in London said he believed that the unfair system has pushed the country to devastation but "the ruling elite consortium of the corrupt in all walks of life don't worry at all."

Referring to the deep state in Pakistan, the MQM supremo said that the biggest characteristic of a corrupt ruling elite in a country is that "double standards" are enforced there.

Also Read | China Lifts Zero-COVID-19 Policy To Eradicate Tibetans Out of Tibet, Says Report.

According to Altaf Hussain, the justice system is set to serve the big-wigs and the poor keep wasting their money, time, rights and age in the corridors of courts.

"The controlled judiciary only serves the elites, the rich, the capitalists, the feuds and everyone who is corrupt whether in a civil or military dress," he added.

MQM supremo said the "corrupt illuminates" comprise selected corrupt military generals, politicians, feudal, capitalists and bureaucrats.

He said that this decayed system created by corrupt elites provides life to the looters and assassins but strangulates the poor.

"A poor man may spend his whole life walking from court to jail and vice versa but the big-wigs are untouchable even if they commit heinous crimes. ...Ultimately, every action has a reaction. So, the corrupt and unfair system brings devastation to the country and every side of the country gets affected. The economy is no exception," he said.

Hussain said that the economy of Pakistan is in ruins today due to this unjust system of the Pakistani Illuminati.

While addressing the poor, the MQM supremo said that the economy of Pakistan has collapsed and is being portrayed to be sound through deceiving artificial measures.

He said that the economy of Pakistan had sunk as the Titanic did. "That's the truth that can't be concealed from the country's people and the world already knows about it."

Amid the rising inflation in the country, the exiled leader warned that the people should pile up edibles in dry form for at least a period of six months to escape the smothering effects of a ruined economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)