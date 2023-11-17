New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday said multiple crises of the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and climate change impacts have disproportionately impacted developing countries and have also reversed their development.

Speaking at the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, the Union minister highlighted the role of the Global South Summit, noting that the session on environment will focus on sustainable solutions for climate resilience and climate finance.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown Averted as President Joe Biden Signs Temporary Spending Bill, Pushing Budget Fight Into New Year.

"multiple crises of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and climate change impacts have disproportionately impacted the developing countries and even reversed development...the summit is to discuss our resolve to come together and note the challenges facing the global south, and this session on the environment," the Union Minister said.

"During the first Voice of the Global South Summit held in January this year, about 425 countries from the GS deliberated on the challenges and struggles faced by its members and exchanged ideas for a shared vision for a future in which no one is left behind," he added, underlining the G20 Summit that took place earlier this year.

Also Read | SpaceX Delays Second Orbital Flight Test of Starship To November 18, Elon Musk Confirms.

"Bridging the digital divide, arresting environmental degradation, achieving sustainable developmental goals, stabilising international fuel prices, growth with ecological harmony and world peace were pondered at the first summit," he said.

The New Delhi Leadets' declaration adopted by the G20 recognised the importance of providing climate finance to developing countries.

"The developed countries were reminded of their commitment to jointly mobilise 100 billion climate finance per year...and double their contribution for adaptation of finance from the 2019 level by 2025," the minister said.

The Second Voice of the Global South Summit is taking place in virtual mode. The summit would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's presidency.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is 'Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust' and that of the concluding leaders' session is 'Global South: Together for One Future', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed.

Further, the summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative, and the progressive world order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)