Yangon [Myanmar], November 21 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others went missing after a rising tide swept them away in Myanmar's southeastern Mon state on Sunday morning.

"The tide swept away the pilgrims who were walking along the sea waterway to pay homage to a pagoda," a police officer told Xinhua.

The accident took place at around 7:30 a.m. local time in the Thanbyuzayat town.

Search and rescue operations ordered by regional authorities for the missing people are still going on. (ANI)

